MT. CARMEL - James Lyons Klepper, age 97, of Mt. Carmel, passed away on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. James was born on October 28th, 1925 in Surgoinsville, TN.
He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII aboard the USS Farquhar. He was a dedicated member of DESA and an avid supporter of his fellow shipmates. He retired from Holston Defense Corporation in 1987. He served as the music director at Belmont Baptist church, followed by directing music at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church for many years. He, along with several friends created and hosted the “Look and Live” radio broadcast on WMCH for many years.
James is preceded in death by parents, Simeon P. Klepper and Cora Arnold Klepper; first wife of 68 years, Minnie Lee Klepper; infant son, James R. Klepper; son-in-law, David Beavers; grandson, Wesley Thomas; and great-grandson, Bauer Greene.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Wilma Simpson Klepper; sister, Bertha Lawson; daughters, Juanita Womac (Max), Rosetta Beavers, Roberta Thomas (Steve); grandchildren, Kevin Gray, Chris Greene, Bryan Gray, and Stephanie Mitchell; 6 grea- grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and a number of nieces and nephews, one step-daughter and 2 step-grandchildren.
Receiving friends will be held on Wednesday February 22nd, 2023 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with service immediately following at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5930 Orebank Road, Kingsport TN. Officiating are Rev. David Smith and Rev. David Foster. Interment will be held at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Mt. Carmel, TN on February 23rd, 2023 at 2:00 pm with military honors by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. All those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Carter-Trent Funeral Home by 1:00 pm to go in procession.
Pallbearers are Kevin Gray, Chris Greene, Larry Catron, Johnny Catron, Jerry Mitchell, Judah Raney, and Dwayne Mortenson.
Honorary pallbearers are John White, Lee Meade, Jonathan Jeffers, Jerry Wayne McCravey, and Steve Thomas.
The family would like to thank the 3rd floor staff of Wilcox Hall and the ICU staff at Holston Valley Hospital, and specifically Dr. Tyson for their care of James during his brief illness.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to a Veteran’s charity of your choice.