MT. CARMEL - James Lyons Klepper, age 97, of Mt. Carmel, passed away on Saturday, February 18th, 2023. James was born on October 28th, 1925 in Surgoinsville, TN.

He proudly served in the US Navy during WWII aboard the USS Farquhar. He was a dedicated member of DESA and an avid supporter of his fellow shipmates. He retired from Holston Defense Corporation in 1987. He served as the music director at Belmont Baptist church, followed by directing music at Orebank Missionary Baptist Church for many years. He, along with several friends created and hosted the “Look and Live” radio broadcast on WMCH for many years.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you