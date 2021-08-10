KINGSPORT - James “Lynn” Leonard Fields, 69, Kingsport, passed away on Monday, August 9, 2021. He was retired from Holliston Mills, where he was known as Roho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father, Paul and wife Jackie Fields, and mother, Wilidyne Morelock and husband Jay; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Mary Light; brother, Joey Scott Fields; brother-in-law, Will McClure; and sisters-in-law, Reta Smith and Debbie Light.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Sandra Fields; sons, Christopher Fields, Jason Fields, and Jamie Fields; daughter, Tonia Conkin (David); grandchildren, Michael Fields, Mollie Conkin, and Katie Conkin; brothers, Joey Morelock, David Morelock, and Todd Fields; sisters, Sue Wagner, Terry Ratliff, Kim Mckeehan, Tammy Jessee, and Sharon Morelock; brothers-in-law, Gary Light, Richard Light (Pat) and Anthony Light (Connie), and Alvin Smith; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Hubbard (Don), Aileen Trivette (Kerry), Freda McClure; and several other loving family members.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch or anytime at the home of his daughter, Tonia. Services will follow at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August, 12, 2021, in the funeral home chapel with Brother Dan Dolen officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Morrison Cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
