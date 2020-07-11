NICKELSVILLE, VA – James Lowell Mays, age 53, of Lexington, KY since 2001, former resident of Nickelsville, VA, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He is home with Christ now, after professing faith in Jesus as his Savior August 8, 1978, at the age of 11 and following Christ in baptism in 1989 at the age of 22. He was a member of Nickelsville First Baptist Church.
He was born April 19, 1967, in Kingsport, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Curtis and Edith S. Mays.
He is survived by sons Brandon Mays (Kristie), Coeburn, VA, and Shane Bright (Tammie), Abingdon, VA; sister Donna Mays-Gillenwater (Justin), Gate City, VA; grandchildren Axel, Brielle, Oliver, Quinn, Kyleigh, and Audri; niece Chelsea and nephew Jordan.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Grassy Creek Cemetery, Castlewood, VA, with Rev. Steve Collins officiating.
God gives beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness, that He might be glorified. Isaiah 61:3
The Mays family has been served by Bowling Funeral Home.