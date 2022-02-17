ROSE HILL, VA - James LeMarr Davis of Rose Hill, Virginia passed away after a brief illness on February 13, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul McDaniel Davis and mother Mary LeMarr Davis, brother-in-law Edmond Hensley, and nephew Tim Hensley.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Carolyn and four children: Melanie (Mitchell) Stockwell from Atlanta, Georgia, Shannon (Greg) Brock from Knoxville, Tennessee, Jason (Martha) Davis from Rose Hill, and Amanda (Eddie) Reasor from Jonesville. He also leaves behind four grandchildren on whom he doted: Davis Stockwell (23) Anna Davis (21) Amelia Stockwell (20) and Jack Davis (18). He is also survived by his two sisters, Jacinta Hensley and Teresa (Dan) Susong, both of Rose Hill, a cousin (who was more like a brother), John D Hines of Jonesville and several close cousins, nieces and nephews.
A 1964 graduate of Berea College (Agriculture), Jim served as chief executive officer of Davis Brothers Nursery, a family business his father Paul and uncle Claude began in 1952. Jim represented the fourth generation of Davis’ in the nursery profession. He was a great advocate for professional landscaping and design. He openly shared his expertise with anyone who needed assistance for over 50 years. As a contractor, he completed many major, multi-mile tree planting projects for the Virginia Department of Highways across the state, as well as countless regional commercial projects. Jim was known throughout the area for his friendliness, kindness, and commitment to his family and the community. He was also known for his humor and wit. He was a great friend to many around Rose Hill and was a rock on whom many could depend. Jim absolutely loved classic country music and would listen to it constantly as well as picking out tunes on his guitar. He also served as the caretaker of the Silver Leaf Baptist Church Cemetery where he will now be buried.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Silver Leaf Baptist Church in Rose Hill. The funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Varnadore officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Silver Leaf Cemetery.
