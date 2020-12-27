James Leland Gott, known to many as “Pa” celebrated his 90th birthday on December 18th with his family and celebrated Christmas in Heaven with his wife and his Heavenly Father.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the Fireside Room.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Masonic Garden. Dr. Phil Hoskins and Leland’s grandchildren will conduct the service. Military honors will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests those attending the visitation and Graveside Service please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of James Leland Gott and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.