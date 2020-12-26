James Leland Gott, known to many as “Pa” celebrated his 90th birthday on December 18th with his family and celebrated Christmas in Heaven with his wife and his Heavenly Father. He was a wonderful Dad, “Pa”, Sunday school teacher and friend.
Leland was born in Lynn Garden and moved to Sullivan Gardens in the spring of 1938. He accepted Christ as his Savior in 1945, at a tent revival held at Glenwood Baptist Church and led by Rev. Jiles Barrett. He met the love of his life, Martha Jo Cannon when she and her family moved to Sullivan Gardens in January 1946. They married November 1, 1952 and were married nearly 66 years when she passed away on August 4, 2018.
Leland graduated from Sullivan High School in 1948. He played on the school’s very first football team and also played basketball and baseball. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Rehoboth from 1951-1955. He retired from Eastman Kodak in 1987. If you were around Leland for any length of time he would tell you he had been blessed.
Leland is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jo Cannon Gott; his parents, Lott and Myrtle Fields Gott; his brothers, G.W., Karl, Wayne, and Vernon; two sons-in-law, Chester B. Hall, Jr. and Charles “Chick” Hayes.
He leaves behind many who love him dearly and will miss him greatly. These include his four children, Mitzi Hall, Mark Gott and wife, Tracy, Martha Ann Hayes, Marilyn Charlton and husband, John; six grandchildren, Mary Ann Hayes Hensley and husband, Luke, James Cody Hall and wife, Lizzie, Charles Jacob Hayes and wife, Brandi, Carrie Beth Hall Fuller and husband, Mitchell, William Mark Gott, David Leland Charlton and fiancé, Caitlyn Harris; his great-grandson, Titus James Hensley; two great-granddaughters arriving in the spring of 2021; one brother, Fred Gott and wife, Gladys; several nieces and nephews; and friends too numerous to list.
The family would like to thank everyone that took time to visit, call or send cards to dad the past couple of years. He treasured his friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the Fireside Room.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Masonic Garden. Dr. Phil Hoskins and Leland’s grandchildren will conduct the service. Military honors will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3/#265.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests those attending the visitation and Graveside Service please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
