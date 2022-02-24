James Lee "Jim" (aka Shorty) Gillenwater, 77, recently back in Lizella, has left us after suffering from a "worn-out but much used heart". God opened his arms and welcomed him home and he is suffering no more!!! He was born in El Paso, Tx, moved to Virginia/Tennessee as a young child until he was led to join the Air Force. This Military Service led him to Robins AFB, Warner Robins, Ga where he wed Sharon Wood; set down roots as a Southern Bell employee and soon after had a son, Jamey. As life would play out, after retiring he worked maintenance at Lake Tobesofkee and he eventually went back to Kingsport to take care of his mother and remained there after her death.
Over the years, Jim participated in almost every company event and was always in the "middle" of doing or planning; he was known for his cooking Skills and being able to fix anything!! He was well rounded with a Pilot's License, flying time and was a Certified Boat Captain. He helped run the "My Ship" with many scuba diving trips and wound up being a part boat owner in Destin, FL; he kept the diving trips from Warner Robins to Panama City going with his skills as mechanic/driver on a bus that broke down every other week but he loved it.
Jim always had a beautiful smile, a hearty laugh and a ready heart...if you said "I need" - he was there!! He never met a stranger and truly cared for his co-workers and friends.
He is survived by his son, Jamey Gillenwater (April) of Lafayette, Ga and his Granddaughter, Emma, who made him so proud with her softball skills and stories. His companion of many years, DiAnne Irby Smith, of Lizella and his beloved dog Ginger. His neighbor 'brother', Paul Glover, Kingsport who took such good care of Jim the past year; along with the neighbors that watched out for Jim and Ginger. And his cousin Nancy Okes (Duke) of Kingsport who has been there for him especially since the move back to TN.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Florida Vermillion Gillenwater Ketron, father, Everett Lee Gillenwater and his brother Christopher Uvon Gillenwater.
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice and all of their staff but especially Meghan Smith who made him smile and held our hands through this time.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
