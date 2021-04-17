KINGPORT - James Leaholm Stalvey, age 94, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021. James was born October 6, 1926 in Gresham, South Carolina to Bennett and Luna (Richardson) Stalvey. A graduate of the University of Detroit, he worked in the telecommunications field as an electrical engineer and then later was promoted to upper management. James was active in his community, a member of St. Dominic’s Parish, Knights of Columbus, Gray Ruritan, and Gray Community Chest where he gave of his time generously and volunteered with the energy of a 20-year-old. He was a talented woodworker helping his daughter Linda with her home business making wood Christmas ornaments, an avid gardener to keep his pantry filled with home canned vegetables, and enjoyed golf immensely always insisting on walking the course in the rolling hills of Tennessee. James is preceded in death by his son, David Emerson Stalvey. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Ruth; daughters, Janice Mattonelli and Linda Kreps; granddaughters, Leslie Moyer and Jamie Kreps; great-grandsons, Gavin and Aidan Moyer. A graveside service will be held at 11am, on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Washington County Memory Gardens, 113 Memory Gardens Rd, Johnson City, TN 37615. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.