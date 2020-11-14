BIG STONE GAP, VIRGINIA - James Lawson Barker, Jr, 84, went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN. Jim was the younger son of the late James Lawson Barker, Sr and Cora M. ‘Tot’ (Killen) Barker, born on January 22, 1936 in Appalachia, VA. After graduating from East Stone Gap High School he attended East Tennessee State University where he joined the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and met his late wife, Jo Ann (Roberts) Barker. Jim spent the majority of his career in insurance sales across the United States before becoming a church administrator in Findlay, Ohio. He enjoyed singing in men’s choir groups, participated in the Toastmasters International organization and served as Rotary Club President. Upon returning to Big Stone Gap, VA to care for his aging parents, he served as the region’s Hospice Support Director. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Appalachia, VA. Above all, Jim was the most passionate about loving his family well, sharing the love of Christ and living his life with purpose and an eternal perspective. He was excited to meet his Saviour!
Jim is survived by his wife, Doris Jones Cowan Barker; three daughters, Kathy (Gordon) Denmark of Lexington, KY, Karen (Mark) Peterson of Dublin, OH, Molly (Joe) Johnston of Findlay, OH; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Devin), Eric and Jody Denmark, Kate Peterson, Mary-Katherine, Grace, Mitchell, Grant and William Johnston; brother, Robert E. Barker of Greenwood, SC; several nieces and a nephew.
Private graveside services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap, VA, officiated by Dr. Nick Brewer. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Appalachia First Baptist Church. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia is serving the Barker family.
Due to Covid – 19 state regulations, those attending the funeral services are asked to wear masks/facial coverings. Social distancing guidelines will also be in place.