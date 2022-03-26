BIG STONE GAP, VA - James Lawrence Sykes, 83, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Jim was born in Clintwood, VA to Leonard and Elizabeth (Bessie) Rasnick Sykes. As a child, he loved hunting, fishing and life on the farm in Happy Valley. He spent many days exploring the hills and valleys with his dog Pooch. Jim was active in the 4-H program and attended the 4-H expo in Chicago, Illinois in 1952 in Poultry Judging. Jim graduated from Clintwood High School in 1956 where he was class president and quarterback for the Greenwave. Jim then attended Virginia Tech, where he graduated in 1962 with a degree in Mining Engineering and was a member of the ROTC. He married Brenda Kiser in 1963. They lived in Clintwood and West Virginia before moving to Powell Valley, where Jim would live for the rest of his life. Jim took his first job as a mining engineer for Blackwood Land Company and also became a land agent for Steinman Development Company. He worked for both companies until his retirement. He proudly worked in the coalfields of southwest Virginia for his entire career. Jim was an active business man and founded Elite Coals, Inc. He also was part owner of 3300 Artesian Water Company in Bland, VA. Jim was Chairman of the Board for Miner’s Exchange Bank for 37 years.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil Sykes and Bob Sykes; sisters, Alice Barnett and Thelma Hibbitts and son-in-law, Trey Keyser. Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Kiser Sykes; daughters, Angela Keyser of Johnson City, TN, Elaine Sturgill and husband Robin (Hoss) of Wise, VA; son, Chris Sykes and wife April of Big Stone Gap, VA. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jared Sturgill of Wise, VA, Tanner Keyser of Johnson City, TN, Cole Sturgill of Wise, VA, Halle Keyser of Johnson City, TN, Austin Sykes of Big Stone Gap, VA, Madison Sykes of Big Stone Gap, VA and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Jim Sykes will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA with Lynn Vanover and Pastor Robin Sturgill officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until time of services at 4:00 PM on Sunday at the Sturgill Funeral Home Wise, VA. Graveside committal services for Jim Sykes will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 12:15 PM Monday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jared Sturgill, Tanner Keyser, Cole Sturgill and Austin Sykes; Ed Wiggington and Jibber Ward; honorary pallbearers will be nephews, Ed Hibbitts, Charlie Hibbits, Paul Sykes and Bob Sykes; Tommy Bright and Mac Collier. Jim also wished to honor Robert Holcombe, who preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Mining Engineering Scholarship Fund at Virginia Tech online at https//www.mining.vt.edu/giving.html or via mail to:
Virginia Tech Advancement Division
Office of Gift Accounting
University Gateway Center (0336)
902 Prices Fork Road
Blacksburg, VA 24061
*Please designate the College of Engineering, Mining and Minerals Engineering
Attn: Mining Engineering Scholarship Fund
Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.