WEBER CITY, VA - James Larry Lovelace, 86, of Weber City went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
James was born on June 14, 1934 in Benhams, Virginia to the late James William Lovelace and Virginia Brumett Lovelace. James served his country in the United States Army as a Master Sargent during the Korean Conflict. He retired after 50 years in the insurance industry. James served as a board member at Lighthouse Church for over 40 years. He never met a stranger, often times helping those in need when they needed assistance. James was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend.
Along with his parents James is preceded in death by brothers, Wesley (Pauline) Lovelace, Leroy (Edith) Lovelace, Raymond (Nan) Lovelace; Clyde Lovelace, and Kenneth Lovelace; sisters, Rena (Tom) Pickel and Gaynell Frances Lovelace; and brother in-law, Don Lovin.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Ruth Lovelace; daughters, Pam (Rick) Davis and Phyllis (Gene) Faxon; son, Mark (Charla) Lovelace; grandchildren, Aaron (Candice) Miller, Tabitha (Dirk) Klienmann, Heather (Shane) Berry, Steven Sumpter, Ashton Lovelace, Caitlyn Lovelace, Connor Lovelace; 13 great grandchildren; brother, Tommy (Linda) Lovelace; sister, Ruby Lovin; sister in-law, Aileen Lovelace; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Lighthouse Church. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Allen McMillan, Rev. Jonathan Lovelace, Rev Curtis Flanary, Rev. Bill Cody, and Bishop David Peters officiating.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Allen McMillan officiating. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Pall bearers will be Jonathan Lovelace, Jacob Lovelace, Phil Lovelace, Shane Berry, Harold Kidd, and Tim Lovelace. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Lovelace, Hugh Lovelace, and Johnny Lovelace. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Scott County Funeral Home at 9:00 AM to go in procession.
To express condolences to the family visit www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com
Carter Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Lovelace Family.