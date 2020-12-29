FT. BLACKMORE, VA - James Lonnie Dockery, 83, Ft. Blackmore, VA passed away, Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
James was born in Scott County, VA on March 4, 1937 and was the son of the late Brownie Logan and Mattie Ann (Hensley) Dockery.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Maxie Lea (Gibson) Dockery; sisters, Vertie Lawson, Coleen Kinkead, and Val Perry; and brothers, Emmitt and Don Dockery preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Patty (Michael) Taylor; sons, Danny (Patsy) Dockery, Sam (Cindy) Dockery, and Tommy (Teresa) Dockery; grandchildren, J.R. Dockery, Kourtney Dockery, Abbie Taylor, and Logan Taylor; great grandchildren, Branson, Carter, and Anthony; along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 the Taylor Family Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA conducted by Rev. George Gibson. Eddie Roberts will provide the music.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m., Wednesday for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Dockery family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of James Lonnie Dockery.