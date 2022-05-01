KINGSPORT - James Kelley “Jim” Townsend, 78, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to the late William “Bill” and Blanche (Lee) Townsend. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army overseas and at home. He was a devoted member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church.
Jim retired from Eastman Chemical Company after over thirty years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Mason Lodge in Kingsport #288 F.&A.M. for over fifty years. He enjoyed sitting on his porch reading, visiting with his neighbors and feeding the neighborhood cat Sebastian. Jim was dedicated to his family, humble, kind, gentle and faithfully visited with his brother Bruce Townsend twice a week.
In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Louise Townsend; daughter, Kellie Townsend; sister, Florence Townsend; and brother, William “Lee” Townsend.
Survivors include his brother, John Bruce Townsend (Yolanda); nieces, Teresa Cassell (Roger), Tonya Holmes (Jeffrey), Melissa Johnson; along with several great nieces and nephews.
The Townsend family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Rev. Melissa Malcolm officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of Devotion in East Lawn Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Cassell, Jeffrey Holmes, Justin Harvey, John Michael Wilson and Jacob Johnson.
In lieu of flowers the Townsend family has requested that donations be made in Jim’s memory to St. Matthew United Methodist Church 2505 Nathan St. Kingsport, TN 37664 or to the Jericho Temple 1100 Jericho Dr. Kingsport, TN 37663.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Townsend family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081