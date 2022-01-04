CHURCH HILL - James Justus Bourque, 65 of Church Hill, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Gulfport, MS and lived in many states in the west. He loved the western mountains. James was retired from the U.S. Penitentiary after 20 years of service.
James is preceded in death by his parents, Paul Harold and Ann Bateman Bourque; brother, Paul Harold Bourque, Jr.; sister, Judith Mackenzie. He is survived by his best friend of 19 years, Sharon Bourque; 14-year-old daughter, Sierra Stone of North Carolina; stepson, Tyler Stone; several nephews and friends; and his fur baby, Ace.
It was James’ wish to cremated, with his ashes scattered in the Gulf of Mexico.
