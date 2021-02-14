NICKELSVILLE, VA - James Junior Dean, 78, of Nickelsville, VA passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the residence of his daughter.
He was born in Scott County, VA on April 5, 1942 to the late Elmer Vernon and Nannie Kate Dean.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by several siblings.
James’s survivors include, his wife, Sherry Dean, Nickelsville, VA; daughters, Virgie Davis and husband, Charles, Colonial Heights, TN, Karen Stapleton and fiancée, Randy Edwards, Mt. Carmel, TN; sons, Sidney Dean and wife, Billie Jo, Mt. Carmel, TN, David Dean and wife Joan, Nickelsville, VA; sisters, Mary Sluss, Nickelsville, VA, Christine Saul, Jonesborough, TN; brother, Ronnie Dean and wife, Wilma, Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Chris Vicars and wife, Brettney, Christy Harr and husband, Joe, Alex Dean and wife, Sharon, Jordan Dean and Miliah, Jennifer DeMonaco and husband, Joe; 16 great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Gate City Funeral Home on Monday, February 15, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. G.W. White and Rev. Kenneth Kiser officiating. Music will be provided by Bernard Darnell, Jimmy Burke, and Kathy Coller.
A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic those attending the services are asked to please wear a face covering and practice social distancing guidelines. Also, for the safety of the family and all the visitors, hugs and handshakes are not recommended.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Caris Hospice.
An online guest register is available for the Dean family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of James Junior Dean.