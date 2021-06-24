NORTON, VA - James Joseph Stump, Jr., age 92, passed away peacefully at UT Hospital June 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Joseph Stump, Sr. and Mary Hunt Stump; his first wife, Joyce Howze Stump and his two sons, James Joseph Stump III and Herbert Howze Stump.
He is survived by his loving, devoted wife, Anna Tucker Stump; daughter, Patricia Stump Mays, Norton, VA; his brother, Judge J. Robert Stump (Alice), Norton, VA. and nieces Mary Beth Stump and Melissa Stump Bowman (Brad) all of Norton, ; two stepdaughters, Martha Barker and Tamara Hahn, Knoxville; grandsons Billy Mays (Brooke), Greg Mays (Ashley), Norton and James Stump, Illinois.; step grandson Ryan Herrmann, and step granddaughter Amy Herrmann and sons, Anthony and Jeffrey, Knoxville and great grandchildren, Norton.
Joe was born in Norton, VA and attended Norton High School where he was an outstanding fullback football player and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He attended Virginia Military Institute where he played football and was selected as All American and inducted into their Hall of Fame. He received a degree in civil engineering, was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force, serving in Korea 2 years during the war. After his discharge he returned to Norton where he was Vice President of Greever Motor Sales, a Ford dealership. He served as President of Kiwanis Club and Lonesome Pine Country Club. He accepted a job with Lockheed Aircraft Corporation in Atlanta and then with Ran D Construction Company in Chicago where he worked until his retirement.
Joe was a quiet gentleman, wise but a man of few words. At his Hall of Fame Honors Banquet his reply speech was simply, "Thank You". He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, Knoxville.
We send a special thanks to the doctors and nurses on the 6th floor of UT Hospital for their compassionate care of Joe and his family during his 6-day stay there.
Graveside service will be held at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Wise Co., Virginia, Saturday, June 26. At 1:00 p.m., coordinated by Click Funeral Home, Knoxville and Hagy and Fawbush Funeral Home, Norton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral, Knoxville, Tn.