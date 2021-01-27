HILTONS, VA - James “Jimmy” Raye Kerns, 69, Hiltons, VA born August 27, 1951 passed away peacefully on January 26, 2021. Jimmy grew up in Fort Blackmore and Gate City, VA and attended Gate City High School. He is preceded in death by his parents, George C. Kerns and Maxie Virginia Starnes, and a Sister, Wanda Jean Williams.
Jimmy married his high school sweetheart, Helen Wright and celebrated 48 years of marriage. He was a proud marine for the United States. Jimmy worked at the Tobacco Warehouses in Weber City, VA and later at Laferney Roofing as a Warehouse Manager.
Jimmy was a Christian and exhibited his faith in helping anyone he could. He was such a good person, loving husband, father and grandfather. Jimmy was funny and loved to laugh and make others laugh. He enjoyed sitting by the fire outside, cooking out and living the simple life. He loved fishing and could often be found at his favorite fishing spots in Southwest Virginia. Most of all Jimmy loved his family and his dog Maggie with all of his heart.
Jimmy is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Helen J. Kerns, Hiltons, VA; daughter, Misty Dawn Spangler and son-in-law, Robert Spangler, Kingsport, TN; son, Joseph “Joe” Ray Kerns and daughter-in-law, Melissa Lynn Kerns, Weber City, VA; and 2 granddaughters, Maelen Elizabeth Spangler and Kassi Grace Gilliam. He is also survived by his brothers, Paul Howard Kern, Indiana and Junior Clinton Kerns, Duffield, VA; his sisters, Dorothy Faye McNew, Rye Cove, VA, Mary Sue Dollen, Kingsport, TN, and Georgia Carol Sluss, Rye Cove, VA; his Aunt Nancy Kilgore, Weber City, VA; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.