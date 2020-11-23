James (Jimmy) McGarvie Webb
Lebanon, VA - James (Jimmy) McGarvie Webb, age 90, went to be with the Lord on November 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Robert and Georgia Webb. He was a coin collector and antiques dealer for over sixty years. He had a part in starting the Hillsville Flea Market in 1963. He wrote the Collections Corner for the Lebanon News for a number of years. He played his guitar “Moses” and sang at many gospel gatherings. He also enjoyed farming and was a rural mail carrier for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Eva Jean Grigsby Webb; and his daughter: Stella Sue Webb Johnson; two grandchildren: Jacob Webb, Jessica Webb; one great-grandchild: Alex Stevens and step-dad: Willie Elam.
He is survived by his sons: Bill Webb and wife Peggy of Lebanon, Jimmy Webb and wife Angela of Gate City, Gary Webb and wife Kathy of Nickelsville, and Terry Webb and wife Mary Jane of Lebanon; sister: JoAnn Bevins of Lebanon; grandchildren: Kevin and Shelia Johnson, Jennifer Stevens and husband Junior, Michael Webb and wife Brooke, Jamie Webb and wife Sabrina, Jeanna Haun and husband Bo, Becky and Steven Carroll, Brandon Webb and wife Kelly, Tyler Webb and wife Brittany, and Kasie Webb; great-grandchildren: Felicia Johnson (Eric), Sydney, Abigail, Isabelle and Ben Stevens, Matthew Webb and wife Bailey, Joseph Webb (Nikki), Jakob and Emalee Haun, Finley Webb, Ally, Maggie and Lily Webb, Hunter and Bryson Carroll, Eli Webb, A.J. Mullins and Bryar Keen.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Ketron Memorial Garden Mausoleum with Pastor Larry Beavers, Pastor Chris Musick, and Rev. Ted Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Combs Funeral Service and the family strongly encourages all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of a face mask.
