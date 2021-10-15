KINGSPORT - James (Jimmy) Eugene Clark, 75, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2021 at the James H. Quillen V.A. Medical Center.
He was born on July 23, 1946 in Pine Bluff, AR. He was the son of the late William Lewis Clark and Dorothy Jean (Whitsell) Clark.
Jimmy went to Ketron High School, was in the US Army Airborne and fought in Vietnam. He was a member of Bloomingdale Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by a niece, Carrie Devault.
He is survived by his brothers, Tommy Lewis Clark and wife Janice, David Lee Clark and wife Denice; sister, Sharon King.
Jimmy was loved by his nieces and nephews, Richard Clark, Pamela Morris, Brian Clark and wife Sheila, Amy Clark Lawson and husband Kenny, Beth Clark Clabaugh and husband Hank; several great nieces and nephews.
Due to much sickness, there will be a graveside service only at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ross Campground Cemetery, Church Hill, TN with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 1:50 PM at the cemetery and please wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3200 Bloomingdale Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
To express condolences to the Clark family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown Kingsport is serving the family.