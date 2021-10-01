CHURCH HILL - James “Jimmy” Edward Sexton, Jr., 55, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2021.
Jimmy was born on October 5, 1965, in Kingsport, TN. Jimmy worked at Kingsport Press for 23 years and worked at Contour Glass. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Church Hill.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Ernestine Sexton.
Jimmy is survived by his father, James Edward Sexton; sister, Regina Sexton; several cousins and a host of extend family and friends.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
To leave an online message for the Sexton family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored serve the Sexton family.