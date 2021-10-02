CHURCH HILL - James “Jimmy” Edward Sexton, Jr., 55, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2021.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Rev. Gary Gerhardt and Rev. Mitch Russell officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
