CHURCH HILL - James “Jimmy” Bryant Sykes, 50, of Church Hill, TN, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Jimmy graduated from Seymour High School in 1988. After graduating High School, he attended Pellissippi State Community College where he earned a degree in Engineering.
He is preceded in death by his parents James Frederick Sykes and Jenneth Tate Sykes; maternal grandparents Jennings and Gertrude Tate; and Paternal grandparents Leonard and Aliese Sykes.
He is survived by his loving wife Kimberly Sykes; his children Jordan and Sophia Sykes of Knoxville, Tennessee; one sister Cathy Sykes of Maryville, Tennessee; step children Brittney and Bradley Reynolds of Kingsport, Tennessee; grandchildren Greyson, Chelsea, and Elijah Reynolds of Kingsport, Tennessee, Parker and Paisley Sykes of Knoxville, Tennessee; nephews Riodan, Elliott, and Aiden Loughran; and a special mother in law (mom) Belva Hutson.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on August 1st, 2020 with visitation starting at 1pm. The funeral service will begin at 2pm.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Sykes family.