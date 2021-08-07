ROGERSVILLE: James "Jimmy" Bradley, age 65, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at UT Medical Center. He was retired from International Card and Label following 43 years of service. Jimmy was saved at an early age. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Maggie Lunsford Bradley, infant brother William Curtis Bradley.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Joyce Laster Bradley, several cousins, and a beloved cat Sylvester.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Monday, August 9, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Monday, August 9, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Keith Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
