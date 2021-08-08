ROGERSVILLE: James "Jimmy" Bradley, age 65, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021 at UT Medical Center.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Monday, August 9, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Monday, August 9, 2021 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Keith Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville is honored to serve the Bradley family.