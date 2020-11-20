James (Jim) Taylor, 83, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Heritage Hall, Big Stone Gap, VA. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed spending time on the Clinch River and in the mountains. He was a good cook and was an avid reader. He was particularly close to his nephew Andy Taylor, Jr., and they had spent many days fishing together. He was a coal miner and also loved crossword puzzles. He never married.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Letha (Vance) Taylor; and three brothers, Robert, Andy and Walt Taylor.
Jim is survived by three brothers, Randy Taylor, John Taylor, and Chuck Taylor; three sisters, Wanda Yeary, Jackie Bickings and Ann Scott; several nieces and nephews. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Taylor family.