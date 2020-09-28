BIG STONE GAP, VA - James “Jim” Summers, Jr., 46, passed on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Coeburn, Va., due to complications with diabetes.
He was born in Erie, Pa. on August 9, 1974. He was the beloved and deeply loved son of LuAnn Pfister Summers and James “J. C.” Summers, Sr.
Jim moved to Big Stone Gap when he was four years old. He spent the majority of his life in the Big Stone Gap area and graduated from Powell Valley High School, class of 1993, where he played football. Throughout his life, he remained a Vikings and Oakland Raiders fan. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Marines.
He will be sadly missed by many and will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor and charm.
In addition to Jim’s parents, left to carry on his memory are his children, Hayleigh Branham (Ryan); Devan, Kayleigh and Colton Summers, granddaughter, Lennox Branham; his brother, Rodney and nieces, Isabella and Emmalyn Summers. Also left to cherish his love, his fiancé, Kashondra Phillips; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, who will miss him greatly.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. The memorial service will follow at 7pm with Pastor Wayne Hager officiating.
Military rites will be accorded on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:00am at the American Legion Cemetery in Big Stone Gap. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:30am Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
