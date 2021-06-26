KINGSPORT - James “Jim” Starnes, age 74, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home. Jim was born in Baileyton, TN, and had resided most of his life in Kingsport. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam and was retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Jim was a member and deacon at Grace Christian Church.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Lona Starnes.
Mr. Starnes is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lois Starnes; daughter, Jennifer Starnes; son, Travis Starnes; two sisters, Carol Miller and Evelyn Martin and her husband, Charles; four brothers, Lawrence Starnes and wife, Judy, Dave Starnes and wife Charlene, Bob Starnes, and Calvin Starnes and wife Tonia; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Baileyton, TN with Ed Clevinger, minister officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by The American Legion 3/265.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Christian Church, 1713 E. Sevier Ave, Kingsport, TN, 37664.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of James “Jim” Starnes.