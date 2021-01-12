KINGSPORT - James (Jim) Samuel Romeo, 73, of Kingsport, TN, passed away January 10, 2021 at his residence. Jim was born and raised in Sophia, West Virginia, though he made Kingsport, TN his permanent residence. He obtained a degree in medical technology at Concord College in Athens, WV. Subsequently, he was employed as the laboratory manager at Lincoln County Hospital in Fayetteville, TN. He also specialized in microbiology at King Faisal Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Jim later worked at Indian Path Hospital in Kingsport and retired from Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, VA. During his time as a laboratory manager, he was published twice in laboratory medical journals. He was a member of Saint Dominic Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Jewel Romeo of Sophia, WV.
He is survived by his wife Penny Romeo; his two daughters, Toni Romeo and life partner Drew Fischer, and Amy Herron and husband (son-in-law) Joshua Herron; his granddaughters, Olivia and Sophie Herron; and only sister, Debbie Romeo Martin of Midway, WV.
In his retirement years, Jim enjoyed building furniture for loved ones, fishing and time with his family.
There will be a family interment at Saint Dominic Catholic Church Columbarium.