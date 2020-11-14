James (Jim) R. Lozier, 73, passed away unexpectedly November 11, 2020, at his home. He was born May 13, 1947 in Erwin, TN, the son of the late, Mr. and Mrs. Edwin and Ruby Lozier.
Jim graduated from Greeneville High School in Greeneville, TN and East TN State University in Johnson City, TN. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. After returning home, he worked 33 years for Fluor Enterprises based in Greenville, SC.
While employed by Fluor as an Internal Auditor, he traveled extensively throughout the world, while being based in Greenville, SC and later at their Kingsport, TN facility.
He was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, Jerry; father and mother-in-law, Jessee and Virginia Parsons; sister-in-law, Patricia Lawson; and two nieces, April Good and Kimberly Cradic Tabor.
Jim is survived by the love of his life, Peggy Parsons Lozier; a brother, Ed Lozier of Gallatin, TN; sister, Marianna (Jerry) Meyer of Navarre, FL; brother-in-law, Dwayne Lawson of Surgoinsville, TN. Nieces: Angie (Matthew) Smith, Sheri Lozier Bentley, Kimberly Morelli and Kristin Fleenor. Nephews: Mike (Martha) Good, Phillip Lawson, Ben Meyer, Samuel Meyer, Stephen Lozier, and Jeffrey Lozier. Special great nieces and nephew: Courtney and Cassidy Good and Andrew Smith. Friend and neighbor, Scott Ball. Plus many other extended family members and golfing buddies.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made in Jim’s honor to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Wounded Warrior Project, or the charity of your choice.
