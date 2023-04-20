ROGERSVILLE - James “Jim” O. Phillips, III, age 78, of Rogersville, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, after a brief illness. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was also a prominent lawyer in Rogersville with his firm having the distinction of being the oldest law firm in Rogersville. Jim served as the county attorney for 36 years, the longest serving in county history.

He was a member of the Rogersville Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir and served as an elder. Jim also served as Past President of the Rotary Club of Rogersville. He was an avid golfer and lover of classical music and crossword puzzles.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you