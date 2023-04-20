ROGERSVILLE - James “Jim” O. Phillips, III, age 78, of Rogersville, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, after a brief illness. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was also a prominent lawyer in Rogersville with his firm having the distinction of being the oldest law firm in Rogersville. Jim served as the county attorney for 36 years, the longest serving in county history.
He was a member of the Rogersville Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir and served as an elder. Jim also served as Past President of the Rotary Club of Rogersville. He was an avid golfer and lover of classical music and crossword puzzles.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James O. Phillips, Jr. and mother, Ruth E. Phillips; sister, Alice Headland; brother, Bill Phillips.
Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Julie; son, Jay and daughter, Jill (Bill) Collins; grandchildren, Jaylin, Chloe, and Summer; sister, Ruth Bayer; sister-in-law, Joyce Phillips; nephew and law partner, William (Erika) Phillips; other nieces and nephews; three furbabies, Josette, Nanny, and Jacques.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Rogersville Presbyterian Church with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating and Reed Matney giving the eulogy. Memorials may be given to Hawkins County Imagination Library or the Hawkins County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.