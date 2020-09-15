GULF SHORES, AL - James "Jim" Matthew VanDyke, age 58, of Gulf Shores, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama. He was blessed to have his loving wife, Brenda, by his side during an extended illness. Jim was born February 18, 1962 as the middle of three brothers in Kingsport, Tennessee. Jim's priorities were his God first, his family second and his work third, in that order. Jim was a graduate of Central High School in East Tennessee and the University of Tennessee. The first 25 years of his working life was in East Tennessee with the final 14 years in the Gulf Shores.
James is survived by his wife, Brenda VanDyke; his parents, Harvey and Patricia "Pat" VanDyke; brothers, Reese VanDyke (Melissa) and David VanDyke; children, Jackson Bailey (Laura), Janet Lambert (Stuart), and Jimbo Bailey; grandchildren, Lauren Bailey, Oliver Bailey and Everly Lambert; nieces and nephews, Amber VanDyke, Hunter VanDyke, Keisha VanDyke and Kesi VanDyke. He was blessed with many close friends that he loved.
Private celebration of life services will be held in Gulf Shores at sea on September 19th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.