FT. BLACKMORE, VA – Memorial service for James (Jim) M. Cox, 86 of Ft. Blackmore, VA, who passed away January 6, 2022 will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Ft. Blackmore United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Evan Clark and Dr. Todd Cassel officiating, and Rev. Jackie McGowan doing the music.
He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Hillman Cox of the home, daughter Susan Stouffer and husband Scott Stouffer of Beavercreek, Ohio, and grandsons Josiah and Micah, also of Beavercreek.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Graveside service will be at the family cemetery in the Midway Community.