JONESVILLE, VA - James (Jim) Lamb, age 80, of Jonesville, Virginia, passed away at his home on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 after an extended illness.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from CSX Railroad after 26 years of service. He was a member of Cedar Hill Christian Church.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Ada Lamb; sister, Mary Ann Willis; brother, Billy Lamb and niece, Melinda Willis Lane.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joanne Johnson Lamb; his children, Renee (David) Chester and Jeff (Sheldon) Lamb; his grandson, Nate (Rebecca) Chester; step-grandchildren, Collyn, Carder and Chesneigh Chasteen; one great-grandson, Hayden Chester, all of Jonesville, VA; two sisters, Jackie Roop of Blountville, TN and Lois (Jerry) Duncan of Hartwell, GA.
The family would like to offer their appreciation to care-givers Tracy, Chelsey and Debra.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville, VA. Funeral services will follow with Rev. Bryan Gunter and Rev. Shane Carr officiating. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11 at Bethel Cemetery in Jonesville, VA. Anyone wishing to travel in procession to the cemetery is asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Lamb family.