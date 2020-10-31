ROGERSVILLE - James "Jim" Klepper, age 79 of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Dot Gibson Klepper; son, Scott Klepper and wife, Lanee of Armuchee, GA; grandchildren, R.J. Klepper, Joy Klepper and Blake Montgomery.
Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M., Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 3:00 P.M., Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Charlie Gibson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Choptack Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, 154 Hagood Circle, Mooresburg, TN 37811
