CHURCH HILL - James “Jim” Howard Snapp, 88, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
Jim was born in Rogersville and was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. James retired from Meade Corporation after working in the Utilities division. He owned Snapp’s Coal Yard for many years. Jim was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Church Hill. Jim loved volunteering at Community Clothes Closet and was one of the first football players for Church Hill High School.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Charles and Charmie Lula Fraley Snapp; brother, Carl Eugene Snapp.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joan Davis Snapp; daughter, Gwen Freeman; son, Greg Snapp (Cathy); grandchildren, Beth Greenwell, Jon Freeman, Lindsey Hamly (Chase), Mandi Snapp; great grandchildren, Lucas and Conner Greenwell; several nieces, nephews and extended family.
A visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Pastor Greg Fletcher and Bro. Doug Lester officiating. A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 PM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Church Hill in Jim’s memory.