CHURCH HILL - James “Jim” Howard Snapp, 88, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Jim was born in Rogersville and was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He proudly served his country in the US Navy. James retired from Meade Corporation after working in the Utilities division. He owned Snapp’s Coal Yard for many years. Jim was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church in Church Hill. Jim loved volunteering at Community Clothes Closet and was one of the first football players for Church Hill High School.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video