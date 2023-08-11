ROGERSVILLE – James “Jim” Edward Garris, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.

Jim was born on December 11, 1940, in Harrisburg, IL, and lived most of his life in Michigan and Tennessee. Jim was a veteran of the United States Marine Core, serving two years in Hawaii, and one in California. He retired from Pontiac Motors after 30 years of service. Jim was saved at the age of 33 and served the Lord faithfully the remainder of his life. He was a member at Bays Mountain Baptist Church. He was a very gifted craftsman and could build anything. He furnished most of his family’s home with furniture he built himself. He was an avid fisherman, loved going on trips with his wife, Peggy, and making memories with his precious grandchildren. Jim was a one-of-a-kind man, jack of all trades, a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a friend to all he met and would help anyone.

