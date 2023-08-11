ROGERSVILLE – James “Jim” Edward Garris, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness.
Jim was born on December 11, 1940, in Harrisburg, IL, and lived most of his life in Michigan and Tennessee. Jim was a veteran of the United States Marine Core, serving two years in Hawaii, and one in California. He retired from Pontiac Motors after 30 years of service. Jim was saved at the age of 33 and served the Lord faithfully the remainder of his life. He was a member at Bays Mountain Baptist Church. He was a very gifted craftsman and could build anything. He furnished most of his family’s home with furniture he built himself. He was an avid fisherman, loved going on trips with his wife, Peggy, and making memories with his precious grandchildren. Jim was a one-of-a-kind man, jack of all trades, a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He was a friend to all he met and would help anyone.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alonzo, and Mae (Meadows) Garris; son, James P. Garris; and his brother, Harold Dean Garris.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy (Fox) Garris; son, Michael Garris (wife, Jody); stepchildren, April Shearer, and Herbert Lee Wolfenbarger (wife, Katina); grandchildren, M. Christopher Garris, Matthew Garris (wife, Sabrina), Joshua Garris, Jeremiah Shearer, and Aubrey Shearer; four great-grandsons; brother, Larry Garris (wife, Phyllis); sister, Lorna Dee Holmes (husband, Mike); sister-in-law, Linda Garris; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as many extended family members and many friends.
A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 PM on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Johnson - Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Tim Nelson officiating. A graveside will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 14, 2023, at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, TN. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession. Pallbearers will be family and friends.