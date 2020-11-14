On Thursday November 12, 2020, James “Jim” Earl Williams Jr, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 70 with his wife by his side.
Jim was born in Covington, Kentucky to James and Judith Williams. After graduating from Holmes H.S. in 1968, Jim went on to pitch for the University of Cincinnati's baseball team and graduated in 1972. He served in the Army / Army Reserves for 6 years and was honorably discharged in 1978.
Jim had a passion for baseball and was proud to be a member of the Holmes H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame. He enjoyed cheering on his Cincinnati Bearcats, Reds, and Bengals. He cherished time spent fishing with his son Jimmy. He loved traveling and often spent time RVing with his wife Drenda. Jim and Drenda attended Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. He was known for his loving spirit, kind heart, laughter, and dedication to family.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James Earl Williams, Sr and his favorite cat, Mittens. He is survived by his mother Judith, his former wife JoAnn and their son James “Jimmy” Edward Williams, his current wife Drenda and their loving dog Bentley, and three stepchildren: Curt, Clint and Carlie Phillips.
An outdoor memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 17th at East Lawn Memorial Park at 2pm. The family will begin receiving friends one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to CASA for kids, Inc (court appointed special advocates) at 310 Shelby Street, Kingsport, TN 37660. Contact Missy Sturgill at 423-247-1161, ext 3.
