SURGOINSVILLE - James “Jim” Earl Monk, 75, of Surgoinsville, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at his home in Caney Valley.
He was born August 18, 1946 to the late James and Vilas Hobbs Monk.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Yvonne; son, James F. Monk of Surgoinsville, TN; daughter, Kimberly Steele of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Justin Monk, Steven Steele (Tiffany) and Rebekah Long (Steven); great grandchildren, Brayden Steele, Bryleigh Long and Mickensie Long; several nieces, nephews cousins, and a very special friend, Melissa Weatherly.
A private family Memorial Service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to their family, friends and neighbors for their compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.dementiasociety.org
The care of James “Jim” Monk and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.