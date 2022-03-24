SEYMOUR - James "Jim" D. Shoemaker, 74, of Seymour, and formerly of Kingsport, TN, died peacefully on March 18, 2022. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Jim was a member of Oak City Church, and an avid VOL Fan. He had an esteemed 45-year banking career as a certified Public Accountant and Financial Planner. Jim graduated from Sullivan High School in 1965 and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1969.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Shoemaker; father, James Shoemaker (Jessie); aunt, Monnie Money; and cousin, Charmaine Ball.
James is survived by his wife, Judith "Judi" Ogle Atchley Shoemaker; daughter, Gina Houser (Jerry); step-daughter, Adrienne Atchley Hardin (B.K.); step-sons, Aaron Atchley (Robbin), Allen Atchley (Shiho); grandchildren, Matthew Houser (Chelsea), Madison Houser, Stephen O' Fallon, II, Summer O' Fallon, and Abby Atchley; cousins, Spunky Boggs, Judy White, Paige Goforth, and Jimmy Ball; special friends, William Bachman and Milton Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Oak City Expansion Ministries.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, March 26th at Atchley's Seymour Chapel, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 with Pastor Chris Kendall officiating. The Graveside Service will be held at 2 PM Saturday in Holston View Cemetery, 226-292 Yuma Rd, Weber City, VA 24290. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com