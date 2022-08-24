ROGERSVILLE - James "Jim" D. Hickman, age 84, of Rogersville passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.

Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Thursday, August 25, 2022, at East Rogersville Baptist Church.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video