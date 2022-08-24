James "Jim" D. Hickman Aug 24, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE - James "Jim" D. Hickman, age 84, of Rogersville passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center.Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Thursday, August 25, 2022, at East Rogersville Baptist Church.Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Thursday, August 25, 2022, at East Rogersville Baptist Church with Rev. John Butler and Rev. Doug Seymore officiating.Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.Online condolences may be made to www.broomefuneralhome.comThe staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hickman family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Condolence Burial Christianity James D. Hickman Funeral Service East Rogersville Baptist Church Funeral Home Cemetery Recommended for you