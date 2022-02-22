KINGSPORT - James (Jay) B. Cantley, Jr., age 61, of Kingsport, TN passed away February 22, 2022 from a vehicle accident. Jay was a 1978 graduate of Dobyns Bennett High School. At an early age he began working in the family business, Cantley-Ellis Manufacturing, a pallet business his grandfather started. Jay worked in every aspect of the business, from truck driver to eventually Vice President. In 2006 he started his own trucking business.
Jay had many interests and hobbies. He especially loved anything with an engine and wheels. He loved golfing, fishing and hunting. He was loved by everyone, and he loved back. We all will miss his kind spirit, his big heart and his sense of humor. Jay saw every day as a new adventure and lived life to the fullest.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents, James B. Cantley, Sr and Vivian Ellis Cantley.
Jay was an active member of First Christian Church, Kingsport and his church family was very special to him.
Jay is survived by his beloved wife, Serena Elliott Cantley; son, James B. Cantley, III; daughter, Laura Jones; grandson, Benjamin Jones; Sister Kate Reynolds, (Pete); Sister-in-law Sherry Hubbard (Steve); Brother- in-law Rick Elliott (Karen).
Several nieces, nephews and cousins. A very special Aunt, Sarah Ellis; and special friend, Dorothy Jones. Jay had many friends from childhood especially, David Cradic, Jim Jones, Gordon Thomsen, and Scott Thomsen; and the family of Frank Buckles.
A special thank you to the JCMC Trauma ICU nurses Stefani and Kylie.
The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at First Christian Church, Kingsport, TN. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm with Phip Sams and Dr. Ed Clevinger officiating. Burial will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton.
Pallbearers will be selected from friends and family. Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport will be in charge of services.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Christian Church, Kingsport, TN.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.