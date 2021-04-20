CHURCH HILL - James “J.J.” Linkous, age 70, of Church Hill, entered into his eternal rest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his residence. He was retiree of Eastman Chemical Company with 35+ years of service. He was a lifetime member of the Church Hill Rescue Squad and was an employee of the Hawkins County EMS for many years. J.J. enjoyed fishing, bluegrass music and being with his grandchildren. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who love him.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Wanda Linkous; parents, Jeans and Adella Lorinna Linkous; and brothers, David Lynn Linkous and Raymond Linkous.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Heather Fields and husband, Joshua; 4 grandchildren, Seth Fields, Laiken Fields, Skyler Fields and Donovan Fields; sister, Madelyn Mauk and husband, Virgil; brothers, Sam Linkous and Jerry Linkous and wife, Kathy; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Jamie Mauk officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Friends and family are welcome to visit at the home of daughter, Heather Fields, located at 200 Lakefront Lane, Bluff City, TN 37618.
Online condolences may be sent to the family
