CHURCH HILL - James “J.J.” Linkous, age 70, of Church Hill, entered into his eternal rest on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, April 23, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. A funeral service will begin at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Jamie Mauk officiating. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, April 26, 2021, at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Friends and family are welcome to visit at the home of daughter, Heather Fields, located at 200 Lakefront Lane, Bluff City, TN 37618.
