SURGOINSVILLE: James Huston "Jim" Barrett, age 86 of Surgoinsville, passed away, Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center following an extended illness. He was retired from TRW following 30 years of service. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bessie Burchfield Barrett; brother, Bill Barrett.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Barrett; son, Randy Barrett of Surgoinsville; special step-daughter, Michelle "Sissy" Blair of the home; step-son, Michael Blair and wife, Kristie of Surgoinsville; nephew, Jeff Barrett.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Armstrong Cemetery. Those who wish to go in procession are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hawkins County Humane Society, P.O. Box 217, Rogersville, TN 37857
