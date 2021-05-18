WISE, VA - James Hubert Varner, 88, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.
James was born in Wise, VA to Estelle and Keith Varner
He graduates from Wise High School and attended Clinch Valley College, now the University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA-Wise).
He worked for the Lonesome Pine Regional Library in Wise, VA for 46 years as the Bookmobile Librarian and loved his job. He met so many people during the time he worked at the library and was always seeing someone who remembered him. He knew so many people and never met a stranger.
His interests included writing poetry, reading, camping and working in his yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Estelle and Keith Varner; brother, Robert Varner; and infant daughter, Tara Beth Varner.
James leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 60 years, Nadine Varner; beloved son, Christopher Varner and wife Angel; and granddaughter, Karisma “Krissy” Varner, whom he adored.
Funeral services for James Varner will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Rev. Larry Owens officiating. Family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, May 20, 2021 in the Davidson Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wise County Public Library Children’s Program, 124 Library Road SW Wise VA, 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.