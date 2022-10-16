KINGSPORT - James Howard Thurman, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Hawkins County on October 29, 1942 to the late Monta and Pearl (Dunham) Thurman.

“My heart is broken losing the love of my life. We would have been married fifty-six years on October 15, 2022. I realize Jim is in a much better place rejoicing in the arms of Jesus. I Love you my sweet heart.” - Jim’s wife Sharon Thurman

