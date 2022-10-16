KINGSPORT - James Howard Thurman, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born in Hawkins County on October 29, 1942 to the late Monta and Pearl (Dunham) Thurman.
“My heart is broken losing the love of my life. We would have been married fifty-six years on October 15, 2022. I realize Jim is in a much better place rejoicing in the arms of Jesus. I Love you my sweet heart.” - Jim’s wife Sharon Thurman
Jim retired from Willamette (Mead) as a supervisor in the maintenance department after thirty-five years of dedicated service.
In addition to his parent James was preceded in death by his brother, M.D. Thurman (O’Dell); sisters, Mildred Gibson (Charles), Imogene Davidson (Don), Agnes Minor (Reed) and Louise Goins (Alvin); nephew, Ronnie Gibson; nieces, Debbie Jones and Hope Byrd.
Survivors include his loving wife Sharon Thurman; nephew, Larry Thurman (Cherry); nieces, Gwen McGinnis (Keith), Teresa Philips (John), Doris Williams, TeRonna Hall (Tim); in-laws, Diane Jennings, Zenna Garber, Johnny Garber and Herman Garber (Vicki); nephews, Randall Garber (Trish), David Garber; and his beloved dog, Skippy.
The Thurman family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 10 am - 11 am. A Graveside Service will follow at 11 am in the Garden of Apostles in East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the Thurman family has requested that donations be made in Jim’s memory to Pleasant View Baptist Church 2101 Stadium Dr. Kingsport, TN 37664 or to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Thurman family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081