KINGSPORT - James Howard Thurman, 79, of Kingsport, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by East Lawn Funeral Home at a later date.East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664. (423) 288-2081