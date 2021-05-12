James Howard Maine, 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, May 10, 2021.
James had retired from Carter Machinery in 2016, where he had worked for 42 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother: Goldie Maine; and his sister: Carol Rose.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years: Becki Maine; two sons: Jamie (Mikella) Maine and Mathew Maine; one daughter: Lisa Maine; one sister: Patty Fields; 3 brothers: Donnie Maine, Rodney Maine and Danny Maine; four grandchildren: Isaiah Woodruff, Skyler Woodruff, Ava Maine and Ethan Maine; several nieces and nephews also surviving.
A funeral service will be held Friday May 14, 2021 at Estes Funeral Home Chapel where family will receive friends from 12:00pm to 1:00pm and funeral to begin at 1:00pm with burial to follow at Greenwood Acres Memorial Gardens Cemetery with clergyman Wayne Hager officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Estes Funeral Home will be serving the Maine family.