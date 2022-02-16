KINGSPORT - James Howard “Jimmy” Walker, 86, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Jonathan Lovelace officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, TN.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family