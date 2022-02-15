KINGSPORT - James Howard “Jimmy” Walker, 86, of Kingsport, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022. He was born May 11, 1935, in Rogersville, TN. Jimmy graduated from Rogersville High School, attended East Tennessee State University, and served 8 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. Jimmy worked as a city planner for the State of Tennessee for 13 years and retired as Director of City Planning for the City of Kingsport after 17 years. Afterwards he was with the Kingsport Housing Redevelopment Authority for 10 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Kingsport.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 30 years, Carrie Gouge; his second wife of 28 years, Norma Davis; two brothers, Robert and Roy; sister, Marie Koger; his parents, George and Daisy (Vaughn) Walker; and nephew, David Koger.
Jimmy is survived by 3 sons, Scott and Jeff of Kingsport, and Andy, wife Terry of South Carolina; 2 stepsons, David and Brad Davis of Kingsport; 4 grandchildren, Alex, Sady, Jacob and Benjamin; a host of nieces and nephews; and special niece, Kathy Ransome.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Jonathan Lovelace officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home following the service.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville, TN.
